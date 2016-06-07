How to Fuel Up Like an Olympic Athlete

When you’re as active as these athletes, diet plays an essential role in training for and dominating the competition. Learn how Missy Franklin, Dana Vollmer, Sanya Richards-Ross, and more stay nourished as they prepare to represent their country at the Olympics.

Check out the full transcript:

Aly Raisman: My favorite food is sushi. I'm actually gonna have that after this interview.

Sanya Richards-Ross: I have a really high protein diet because I lift a lot of weights and I need proteins to kinda fill me in my training and to help with my muscle growth.

Missy Franklin: I'm on a really high carb nutrition diet just because I'm working out 4-6 hours a day and I need to make sure that energy is still there.

Raisman: You know it's funny everyone thinks that carbs are the enemy but for me I think I eat more carbs now than I did in 2012. My training is better because I have more energy.

Dana Vollmer: I always have almonds in my bag. I try to have the raw bars and different easy snacks.

Richards-Ross: I eat a lot of grilled chicken, grilled fish, boiled eggs for breakfast. I like to juice my fruits and vegetables, because I know how important it is to get my veggies in throughout the day.

Alex Morgan: I love a good smoothie. It just energizes me and makes me feel really healthy and ready to tackle the day.

Franklin: I also love just eating healthy, because when I get that feeling I know that I'm going to go to practice and I put the right stuff in my body.

Raisman: It's all about the balance and you need all of that in order to feel like you have energy.

