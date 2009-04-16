Nutrition Q and A: How to Battle Bloating



Istockphoto

From Health magazine

Q: Are there any natural ways to quickly fight bloating?

A: Yep. Coffee, caffeinated drinks, asparagus, and celery will all help your body get rid of excess fluid and sodium.

And water and foods with a high water content (like cucumbers) ease a bloated belly, because they flush excess sodium from your system. Potassium-rich bananas help, too.