Need a Pick-Me-Up? Try This Coconut-Kale-Ginger Juice Recipe

My favorite way to start my day is with a glass of freshly pressed juice that I make at home in my kitchen with the help of my trusty juicer. Drinking all of those bright-colored, nutrient-rich fruits and veggies all at once gives me a boost of natural energy that makes me feel great and starts my day off on the right foot.
With that said, here’s a juice recipe that will give you a natural pick-me-up and get you going!
Ingredients:
- 4-6 cups fresh torn kale
- 2 Granny Smith apples
- 4 ounces coconut water
- ginger root to taste
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.
Makes approximately 10-12 ounces of fresh juice
