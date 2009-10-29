Shop Like a Dietitian: My Fiber-Rich Grocery Cart



By Julie Upton, RD

While shopping this week, I made a special note of all the fiber-enhanced products that wind up in my cart. After writing about the pros and cons of fortified foods in my last post, I wanted to give you a few of my favorite examples.

Some I like because they are inherently nutritious, like Fiber One Nonfat Yogurt and Progresso High-Fiber Hearty Vegetable soup. Others—like the Quaker Chewy Oat Granola Bars or Fiber One Chewy Bars—end up in my cart because they help my husband and me feel slightly less guilty about eating gooey, sweet, chocolaty treats.

I am not suggesting that you add these fiber-full products to your shopping list; after all, natural sources of fiber are still likely your best bet, nutritionally. But since you're probably coming up short—even if you are eating some of those natural sources—you might as well try a higher-fiber version of any of these foods you're already eating on a regular basis.

What fiber-fortified foods have made their way into your grocery carts? Do you notice a difference in these products' tastes and textures? Share your thoughts below.