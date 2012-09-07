Microgreens: Baby Greens Healthier Than Full Grown?



Getty Images

If you've always thought of microgreens—those delicate miniature leaves often used as a garnish on soups, sandwiches and salads—as nothing more than cute edible decor, well, join the club.

But nutrition scientists were bowled over recently by some new findings: The teensy plants (which are usually about two weeks old when they make it onto your plate), actually pack an impressive nutritional punch.

A new study of 25 types of microgreens (including kale, radish, beet, and red cabbage) found that nearly all the varieties had between four and six times the nutrients (including vitamins C, E and beta carotene) as the full-grown plant. The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

Pretty impressive for mere infants!

Microgreens tend to be pricey, and it would take a whole lot of them to make a full salad (plus, there's something to be said for the high fiber and satisfaction of adult plants), so we won't be making a meal of them anytime soon.

Still, it's good to know that those colorful, flavorful garnishes are such a worthwhile addition to lunch.