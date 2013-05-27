Meatless Monday Recipe: Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Whether you're going on a picnic this Memorial Day, inviting friends for a backyard barbecue, or just celebrating with your family, pasta salad is a perfect dish.

Our Mediterranean Pasta Salad uses multigrain noodles, which add both fiber (8 grams) and protein (20 grams) to the dish. Peas contain resistant starch, a healthy carb that boosts metabolism.

This three-step dish will be ready in a half hour, and we bet you'll love it.

Ingredients: multigrain farfalle, lemon juice and zest, olive oil, can of artichoke hearts, part-skim mozzarella cheese, roasted red bell pepper, fresh parsley, frozen peas.

