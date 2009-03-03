Make Healthy Choices at the Market

Health.com
March 03, 2009

Health magazine’s senior food and nutrition editor Frances Largeman-Roth appeared on the Today Show discussing the "10 Waist-Slimming Foods for Your Grocery Cart” from the March issue. See her give tips on trading seemingly healthy foods—like grapes—for more nutritious choices.

[health-msnbc url=http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/22425001/vp/29278185#29278185]

