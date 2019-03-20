The Best Low-Carb Pasta That Actually Tastes Good

Let’s be clear: Carbs aren’t the enemy. Whole grains like oats, barley, and rye are packed with critical nutrients, from digestion-friendly fiber to zinc, iron, magnesium, and folate. Plus, carbs provide energy, and give our brains, red blood cells, and central nervous systems the fuel they need to function.

But not all carbs are created equal. According to Leah Silberman, RDN, nutritionist and founder of Tovita Nutrition, refined carbohydrates (which lack the bran and germ portions of the grain kernel) are totally void of fiber: “They’ve been processed so they are stripped of any nutritional value,” says Silberman. “You’re getting the carbs, but no nutrition.”

Of course, a cookie here and some toast there won’t kill you, but if you opt for refined grains (think white pasta) often, it may be worth swapping in sneaky alternatives that taste great and offer health benefits too. The good news? Innovative brands are making it easier than ever to eat noodles and keep simple carbs to a minimum by using better-for-you ingredients in place of wheat. From lentil spaghetti to mushroom noodles, these new low-carb pastas are higher in protein and a whole lot healthier than your classic penne.

When it comes to picking a low-carb pasta, Silberman says to mind the ingredient list. “I look at the ingredients first,” she tells Health. “Ideally there are only one to two ingredients in the pasta, like chickpeas or green lentil flour.”

Silberman also considers the nutrition facts. “Unlike regular pasta, these pastas can provide a lot of fiber, so I personally like to see at least six grams of fiber per serving when I choose an alternative pasta,” she says.

Below, eight low-carb pastas that provide more protein and fiber than your average bowties.

