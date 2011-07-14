Foodie Friday: LaCroix Sparkling Coconut Water

By Sarah DiGiulio

Bubbly, tropical…and calorie free! This fizzy coconut water is a quick reviver in the hot afternoon sun (or the midday office doze).

The product: LaCroix Sparkling Water in Coconut ($3.19 for eight 12-ounce cans; available nationwide at Target)

The taste factor: Natural coconut gives this water an exotic, nutty flavor that’s slightly sweet. Plus, lots of bubbles keep it refreshing.

The health factor: Without sodium, sugars, or artificial sweeteners, this drink boasts a nutrition label just as healthy as plain H2O. Grab one instead of sugar-filled soda, energy drinks, or iced teas, and stay hydrated all day long.

Why we love it: Lots of fizz and natural flavor keep this drink tasty without sugar, sodium, or artificial ingredients. And the beach-inspired coconut essence comes just in time for long summer days!