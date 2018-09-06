The 7 Best Keto Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Nutritionists

If you're following the ketogenic diet—the popular eating plan which involves lots of high fats, low to moderate levels of protein, and low carbs—you know how difficult it can be to find snacks within the diet's guidelines. Packaged foods often contain long ingredient lists, and as a result, most options have too many net carbs to be keto-friendly. And while you can always whip up homemade keto snacks, sometimes you just want the ease of a grab-and-go option to take with you on the plane or stash in your desk drawer at work.

It's important to note that although many people swear by the keto diet for weight loss, it's not without risks: some followers experience side effects such as diarrhea and the "keto flu," which usually goes away after a few weeks. Still, if you choose to follow a keto diet or practice keto cycling, fill your pantry with these nutritionist-endorsed packaged snacks. Even better? They're all available in bulk on Amazon, making it easy to stock up.