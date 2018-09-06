The 7 Best Keto Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Nutritionists

These low-carb, high-fat snacks are keto-approved—and all available on Amazon.

Kathleen Felton
September 06, 2018

If you're following the ketogenic diet—the popular eating plan which involves lots of high fats, low to moderate levels of protein, and low carbs—you know how difficult it can be to find snacks within the diet's guidelines. Packaged foods often contain long ingredient lists, and as a result, most options have too many net carbs to be keto-friendly. And while you can always whip up homemade keto snacks, sometimes you just want the ease of a grab-and-go option to take with you on the plane or stash in your desk drawer at work.

It's important to note that although many people swear by the keto diet for weight loss, it's not without risks: some followers experience side effects such as diarrhea and the "keto flu," which usually goes away after a few weeks. Still, if you choose to follow a keto diet or practice keto cycling, fill your pantry with these nutritionist-endorsed packaged snacks. Even better? They're all available in bulk on Amazon, making it easy to stock up.

1
Oloves

Love olives? This snack is for you. The pack of 12 includes a variety of flavors such as Lemon & Rosemary and Basil & Garlic. "They're tasty, shelf stable, and only contain about 1 gram of net carbs per serving," says Pegah Jalali, RD, a nutritionist at Middleberg Nutrition in New York City. "They're a great way to add some plant-based monounsaturated fat into your diet."

2
NOW Foods Dry Roasted & Salted Macadamia Nuts

"When it comes to snacks, I encourage whole food snacks like macadamia nuts," says Kelly LeVeque, RD, a celebrity nutritionist who works with Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba, and author of Body Love. "They are higher in fat and lower in carbohydrates, leaning more ketogenic than other nuts."

3
Artisana Organics Almond Butter Packets

Nut butter packets are easy and portable, but read the ingredient lists carefully to make sure they're keto-approved. "This almond butter is organic and only has almonds listed as an ingredient," says Jalali. "Each packet only has about 3 grams of net carbs and 15 grams of fat."

4
CHOMPS Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Strips

"These clean beef sticks are easy to travel with or keep in a snack drawer," says Jalali. "They have minimal ingredients, which are all natural."

5
Perfect Keto MCT Oil Powder

"I occasionally use this powdered MCT (medium chain triglycerides)," says LeVeque. "With a hand frother, I can whisk up a keto latte anywhere with a hot tea or coffee."

6
Artisana Organics Coconut Butter

Craving something sweet? LeVeque recommends a scoop of this luxurious coconut butter. "It can kill cravings and keep you from eating processed foods."

7
Seasnax Roasted Seaweed

"This is a delicious, crunchy low-carb snack,"  says Jalali, adding that she likes to pair her favorite lime flavor with slices of avocado. 

