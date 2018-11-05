What Is Keto Coffee? Everything You Need to Know

Here's how to make keto coffee—plus the best low-carb keto creamers to use for a rich, creamy drink that will keep you in a state of ketosis.

If you're following the keto diet, you're probably used to giving up a lot of foods, namely carbohydrates, high-sugar fruits, and starchy veggies. One thing you don't have to forego, though, is your daily cup of coffee (phew!). However, keto proponents often recommend making a few tweaks to your morning joe so it's more compatible with this eating plan. Enter: keto coffee.

"Keto coffee is simply coffee with added fat," says Miami-based nutritionist Monica Auslander Moreno, MS, a nutrition consultant for RSP Nutrition. The keto diet encourages loading up on high-fat foods like nuts, oils, and meat to promote satiety, and this same strategy applies to your coffee.

Regular coffee is usually topped with milk or cream. But the keto diet views these beverages as too high in carbohydrates to keep you in a state of ketosis. Instead, keto followers use low-carb, high-fat keto "creamers" such as butter or ghee to cut the bitterness of black coffee, along with medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), usually in the form of MCT oil.

These add-ins also help increase feelings of fullness, Moreno says. "Pure black coffee isn't filling, but when it's filled with fat, it's so rich and creamy that you wind up eating less with your meal."

This strategy may also aid with weight loss, experts say. "The MCTs you typically add to keto coffee are converted into ketones, which are produced from the breakdown of fat when carbohydrate consumption is limited," says Aimee Aristotelous, RD, a certified nutritionist and author of The Whole Pregnancy. "When following a ketogenic diet, consuming MCTs in your coffee will help you say in ketosis and will give you a burst of energy if you are one who hits the gym in the morning."

Keto coffee can be a healthy alternative to many traditional ways of consuming coffee, Aristotelous adds. "When comparing this beverage to many of the typical coffeehouse concoctions that consist of excessive amounts of sugar and carbohydrates, keto coffee is definitely the way to go."

To make keto coffee, most people put brewed black coffee, a few tablespoons of their preferred keto creamer, and MCT oil into a blender, then pulse for a few seconds until it develops a frothy consistency. Below, low-carb keto creamers and MCT oil to mix in with your keto coffee.

