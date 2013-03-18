Jillian Michaels: My Guilty Pleasure



Jim Wright

Old habits die hard--most people leading a healthy lifestyle still have at least one guilty little pleasure they indulge in.

Most of the time, that's just fine as long as it's in moderation and you know your limits, says The Biggest Loser trainer, Jillian Michaels.

"I've always been a caffeine girl; It is my one and only vice," she says. "With that being said, you have to pick the right kind of caffeine and you have to get the right dose of caffeine."

In this video, our March issue cover model and author of Slim for Life shares more about what's safe when consuming caffeine and its many add-ins.

What's your guilty pleasure?

