Steal This Dish: Intense Hot Chocolate

January 27, 2009

  
Want to serve your sweetie something rich and chocolatey for Valentine’s Day? Try this Intense Hot Chocolate recipe from Chocolat by Stéphan Lagorce (Octopus Books, 2008; $21.99).

Grate 4 ounces 70% dark chocolate; set aside. Heat 2 cups low-fat milk, 4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa, and 2½ tablespoons superfine sugar in a pan. Remove from heat. Add grated chocolate and whisk quickly for at least 2 minutes. When mixture is frothy, pour into 4 large cups and sprinkle with a little cocoa, if desired; serve immediately.

 
Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD, is Health’s Senior Food and Nutrition Editor. Read her blog at Health.com/Frances.

