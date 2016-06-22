These Are the Best Healthy Snacks, According to Nutritionists

“Greek yogurt is the diva of all yogurts. Along with giving you 20 percent of your daily calcium, many Greek yogurts are low in sugar and offer more than 10 grams of protein per serving, so you feel fuller longer. Stonyfield is made with all organic ingredients and no fat, and it’s low in carbs. Adding your own fresh fruit bumps up the fiber.”

—Maria Elena Rodriguez, RD, diabetes program manager at The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City