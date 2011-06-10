Healthy High Heels, Classy Wedding Bites, and 2 New Additions to the Periodic Table

- Want to stock up early on shoulder pads and other sporting accoutrements for your offspring? No problem—several companies are marketing DNA tests that predict which sports a child will play best as a result of his or her genetic wiring. [TIME Healthland]
- Forget learning the rules first. A group of cognitive scientists is advocating "perceptual learning," a bottom-up technique that plays on the brain's capacity for pattern recognition. [NYTimes]
- Even if you aren't currently planning any nuptials, this gallery of 10 classy bites for your wedding cocktail hour is worth ogling. [YumSugar]
- Last month's tornado is to blame for nine cases—so far—of a rare infectious disease in Joplin, Mo. [Fox News Health]
- After a dozen years, two new heavy elements are invited to join the ranks of 112 before them. Scientists still await official names; for now, the two newest inhabitants of the periodic table are being called "ununquadium" and "ununhexium." [Wired]
- If you want to indulge in summer treats without giving up your beach body, check out these light and fruity desserts. [Sunset]
- High heels may hurt your feet, but they're also beneficial—and to more than just your outfit! In addition to lending you a confidence boost, they'll strengthen your pelvic and abdominal muscles. [FitSugar]
- With so many competing diets, it can be hard to choose the right one. Following the most recent Consumer Reports diet ranking, U.S. News & World Report has come out with one of its own. Its top choice? One you probably haven't heard of. [WSJ, CNN]