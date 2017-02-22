12 Healthy Eating Hacks Nutritionists Use Every Day

"I drizzle fruit with a little balsamic vinegar. It’s a fab combo of sweet and pungent, and it provides a mouthful of intense flavors—especially when the fruit is ripe. It also looks pretty on your plate, which can help with satiety. I love it on strawberries, watermelon, and cantaloupe."

—Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, author of Read It Before You Eat It