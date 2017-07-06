How to Cook Your Food for the Biggest Health Benefits

The takeaway: It's fine with the right oils and temperature.

These two styles are fast and versatile. The downside: Pan-frying requires heating oil at high temps, which may result in harmful by-products. For one, fumes released from overheating some cooking oils may contain compounds known as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which increase cancer risk, says Dr. Hensrud. What's more: "When cooking oil gets heated to high temperatures, it oxidizes and releases free radicals that can cause further oxidation, which can lead to DNA mutations and inflammation in the body." It's worth noting that oxidation happens even without cooking. "Oxidation occurs over time when an oil gets rancid sitting at room temperature," he says. "But the higher you heat an oil, the quicker it gets oxidized."

By no means do you have to nix your favorite stir-fry recipe from your weekly dinner rotation. You can healthy up a sautéed dish by keeping the cook time short to control oxidation and by using an oil with a higher smoke point to reduce fumes. "In general, an oil with a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit or greater is good," says Dr. Hensrud. He recommends avocado oil, which has a smoke point of about 520 degrees, or peanut oil, with a smoke point of 450 degrees.

Overall, don't stress about possible harm from a bit of hot oil. "If sautéing gets lots of vegetables and antioxidants into someone's diet, that's great," says Dr. Hensrud. "We've got to keep things in perspective."