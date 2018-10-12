The 5 Better-for-You Sweets a Nutritionist Buys on Amazon

As a nutritionist, the one question I’m asked often is, “Do you ever splurge?” The answer is most definitely yes! However, I’m pretty picky about my treats; I want them to be delicious and satisfying, but also made with nutrient-rich ingredients and free from artificial additives. I love to make my own desserts and goodies, but I’ve also found a handful of pretty awesome packaged options. Here are five of my favorites, all available on Amazon. Each one gives me my sweet fix, but I feel good about putting them in my body.

Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health’s contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a consultant for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.