The Health Benefits of Mushrooms—Plus How to Get More in Your Diet

Courtesy of merchants

Mushrooms are suddenly everywhere (even in coffee).

By Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
May 03, 2019

Mushrooms are having a moment. They've popped up on several lists (penned by both dietitians and chefs) as an “it” food for 2019. And they're starring in an array of new products, from burgers and jerky to coffee and chocolate.

From a nutrition perspective, 'shrooms(the legal kind) certainly live up to the hype. In addition to being very low in calories (just 15-20 per cup), they're rich in antioxidants, and a handful of key nutrients. 

Health benefits of mushrooms

These veggies from the fungi kingdom deliver a long list of powerful perks. For starters, they provide energy-boosting B vitamins, as well as potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure, heart function, and muscle contractions. Potassium also prevents muscle cramps, and helps maintain muscle mass.

A nutrient in mushrooms called choline plays an important role in sleep, memory, learning, and muscle movement. Meanwhile, the copper in mushrooms is involved in the production of energy and collagen. Copper is also needed to make red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body.

Mushrooms are a source of selenium, too. This essential mineral appears to help ward off depression, anxiety, and fatigue; and it stimulates the production of immune cells that fight infections. The antiviral and antibacterial properties of mushrooms support the immune system as well. And the antioxidants found in mushrooms protect cells from damage that can lead to disease. Mushrooms have also been shown to help reduce inflammation, a known trigger of premature aging, illness, and cognitive decline.

The fiber in mushrooms helps boost satiety, improve insulin function, and curb appetite. And last but not least, mushrooms exposed to sunlight or UV-rays are the only plant source of vitamin D.

Getting more of this superfood in your diet isn't too challenging because 'shrooms are so versatile. You can buy them fresh and incorporate them into omelets, salads, stir-fries, soups, and even smoothies. Or, you can sample the growing number of mushroom products on the market. Check out five of my top picks below.

Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health’s contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a consultant for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

1
Mushroom burgers

Courtesy of merchants

Applegate Organics incorporates a helping of 'shrooms into its Blend burgers. They're made with either turkey or grass-fed beef, mushrooms, and rosemary extract—that's it!

available at Available at grocery stores
SHOP NOW

2
Mushroom jerky

Courtesy of merchants

Savory Wild's Portobello snacks are big on flavor and low in calories, with less than 100 per serving. They also provide 5 grams of protein, 12% of your daily fiber target, and all the nutrients mentioned above (such as selenium, choline, and potassium). But if you’re allergic to soy or have a soy sensitivity, steer clear since this jerky does contain soy sauce.

available at amazon.com $20 for 3 bags
SHOP NOW

3
Mushroom energy bars

Courtesy of merchants

A mix of pumpkin and sunflower seeds, chickpeas, white mushrooms, and other plant-based ingredients, these bars are vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free. One bar provides 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of filling fiber, along with key nutrients—all for less than 200 calories.

available at amazon.com $8
SHOP NOW

4
Mushroom coffee

Courtesy of merchants

Sigmatic's coffee mix is made with two varieties of fungi: cordyceps and chaga. One thing to keep in mind is that these are medicinal mushrooms, as opposed to culinary mushrooms (like white button and Portobello). While culinary mushrooms are always safe to eat, medicinal mushrooms come with a few warnings. Chagas, for example, can have a blood thinning effect, so you'd want to avoid them before a surgical procedure.

Some medicinal mushrooms aren't recommended for long-term use, and shouldn’t be consumed by pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with certain medical conditions. And some varieties may interact with medications. So before you make mushroom coffee your morning go-to, it's worth discussing the potential side effects with your doctor or dietitian.

available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW

5
Mushroom chocolate

Courtesy of merchants

This certified organic dark chocolate bar is made from simple ingredients: cacao, cacao butter, coconut sugar, pink salt, and several varieties of mushrooms. You'll get your chocolate fix with bonus nutritional benefits! But best to check with your doc or dietician about this chocolate too, since it contains medicinal shrooms.

available at fungi.com $5
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement