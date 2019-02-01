If anyone could make eating plants sexier, it’s Beyonce. Earlier this week, Queen B put up a post on Instagram promoting the Greenprint diet and “a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.” The post included a link in her bio, which takes you to the Greenpoint website. There you can enter the sweepstakes—and of course learn what the Greenprint diet is.

As you can imagine, there’s huge buzz surrounding Bey’s way of eating. So, what is the Greenpoint diet, and should you try it?

The Greenprint diet was created her trainer, Marco Borges, who put out a top-selling book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World. Jay and Bey wrote the book's introduction.

The crux is that what’s good for the planet is good for your body. “Our Greenprint is the positive impact we can have on the world by eating plant-based meals,” states the diet website. There are 22 guidelines, or "laws," to the diet—like eat more plants; eat more, weigh less; and think about Earth before you eat. Followers can do the diet at their own speed for “a healthier, cleaner approach to eating that includes plenty of whole grains, bountiful veggies, legumes, nuts, and more.”

In the book, Borges suggests tackling plant-based eating one meal at a time until you make the switch to a 100% vegan diet. He set this up as a tiered system: For 11 days (tier 1), you eat one plant-based meal a day. For the next 11 days (tier 2), you have two plant-based meals. By day 22, you give up all animal products and are completely vegan.

What’s up with 22 days? Borges stated on his website that it takes 21 days to create a habit, according to experts, so if you do something for 22 days, you’re well on your way to make it a permanent part of your lifestyle. Trying Greenprint for 22 days can help you suss out if you really enjoy veganism and if it's something you can maintain.

The idea behind the diet—minding the planet for your health—makes sense. “It is true that plant-based diets are linked with a much lower environmental footprint, including lower greenhouse gas emissions, lower water footprint, and lower land use, compared to meat-based diets,” says Los Angeles–based Sharon Palmer, RDN, aka "The Plant-Powered Dietician."

The slow shift from one to two to three plant-based meals can also introduce you to veganism in a way that feels more doable. “The more plant-based the diet, the better the benefit—you get a benefit from going to meat-heavy to low meat, and more so to flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan. These diets are also linked with health benefits, so it’s a win-win for people and the planet,” adds Palmer.

If you do try Greenprint, consider taking advantage of the resources it offers, like personalized meal recommendations, menu planning, and recipes. There’s even Greenprint grocery delivery offered in some cities. (This comes at an additional charge.) A handy app keeps everything organized on your phone.

Cooking and eating vegan can come with a learning curve, but knowing what to make and which foods to stock up on can help you transition smoothly. Plus, if you’re changing for the sake of your health, you won't see benefits if you don't follow the guidelines correctly. “It’s important to plan well for a vegan diet to ensure you meet all of your nutrient needs, such as ensuring you get an adequate intake of plant proteins, calcium, and vitamin B12,” says Palmer.

