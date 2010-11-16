Got That? Make This: Gorgonzola-Spinach Pizza



Tina Rupp

From Health magazine

Precooked, 10-inch pizza crust + Gorgonzola cheese + jar of artichoke hearts + bagged baby spinach = Gorgonzola-Spinach Pizza

Preheat oven according to package directions on pizza crust (such as Fabulous Flats). Crumble 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese; sprinkle over crust. Drain and quarter artichoke hearts; arrange on crust.

Drizzle olive oil over crust, cheese, and artichoke hearts; bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden (about 10 minutes). Remove from oven; cover with 3/4 cup spinach. Let sit 5 minutes. Slice into 8 wedges; serve.