Recipe Makeover: Gluten-Free Pesto Fettuccine with Chicken

The end of the summer season brings many things—cooler weather, a change in produce, the start of school— and with all of that comes busier schedules. The crisp weather leaves us wanting warm, comforting dishes, but with jam-packed days it can often be difficult to get something like that on the table by dinner time.

That’s exactly why this week I took to the kitchen to recreate this warm, comforting Pesto Fettuccine with Chicken dish that not only tastes great, but comes together in less than 20 minutes. An added bonus? I made it gluten-free, and you’d never know the difference!

Whether you’re dealing with a food intolerance or just looking for something new to put on the dinner table, this meal is sure to please everyone at the table.

Follow the few simple substitutions below to be serving up a gluten-free pasta dish so satisfying you’ll have everyone begging for the recipe!

1 pound fettuccine, linguine or spaghetti (In order to make this dish gluten-free, I used a brown rice-based fettuccine such as Tinkyada)

1 tbsp. unsalted butter (To cut the cholesterol down slightly, I replaced butter with vegan, dairy-free butter spread, such as Earth Balance)

1 tbsp. vegetable oil (To further increase the heart healthy aspects of this dish, I replaced the vegetable oil with canola oil which is a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids)

This recipe was a definite crowd-pleaser. Not one person guessed that the entire dish was gluten free! The brown rice noodles served as a great substitute for the noodles in the original recipe, and I happily gobbled up my portion knowing there was a nice boost from some heart-healthy ingredients!