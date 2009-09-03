Man Finds Frog in Soda Can, Why Flowers Are Good For You, and Women Who Are Allergic to Sex

Health.com
September 03, 2009

  • It’s not breaking news that flowers make us happy. A fresh arrangement will brighten up any room. But flowers may also be linked to some surprising health benefits, like increased creativity and problem-solving skills. [MyHomeIdeas.com]

  • The old “Not tonight honey, I’ve got a headache” excuse sounds outright lame. Why not ramp it up a notch and try: “Not tonight honey, I’m allergic!” Sounds crazy, we know, but turns out between 20,000 and 40,000 U.S. women are actually allergic to sex! [MSNBC]

  • There’s been quite a bit of buzz about the American Heart Association’s recent recommendation that we all need to eat less sugar, but the sweet culprit seems nearly impossible to avoid. Adding healthy alternatives like cinnamon and fruit can help you cut back. [All You]

