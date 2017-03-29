How to Make a Fat-Burning Tea With Cinnamon, Ginger, and Honey

A warm beverage that satisfies your sweet tooth and helps prevent weight gain? Look no further than fire tea, an easy-to-make drink that requires just three ingredients: fresh ginger, cinnamon sticks, and honey.

"It's such an indulgence, but it still keeps your weight off," says Nagina Abdullah, a wellness expert and founder of Masala Body.

That's because incorporating more cinnamon into your diet could be good news for your waistline. Research suggests that spices such as cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg may help boost satiety and mimic sweetness; as a result, they can help you cut back on sugar. Eating cinnamon has also been linked to better blood sugar regulation, improved heart health, and brain function. And ginger is also considered a flat-belly food, since it aids digestion and may help with weight management. In a 2012 study, researchers found that participants who had a hot ginger beverage after a meal felt fuller.

RELATED: 15 Best Foods for a Flat Belly

Also good: in addition to being a diet-friendly drink, fire tea might have digestive benefits as well. Fresh ginger may help calm an upset stomach and relieve cramps. Meanwhile honey has been shown to help soothe stubborn coughs.

The best part? This beverage is super simple to make. Just boil the cinnamon sticks and fresh ginger in water for about 20 minutes, to let the flavors seep in. ("That’s where all the flavors and benefits come out slowly," explains Abdullah.) Strain, then drizzle honey into the tea for natural sweetness. You can brew a large batch early in the week and keep it in your fridge, then heat up a cup when you're ready for a warm after-dinner drink.

"You're going to feel like you're on fire with the combination of these ingredients," says Abdullah, adding that while the beverage isn't spicy, it does have a "sweet-spicy kick," thanks to the cinnamon.

Watch the full video above for the easy step-by-step instructions. Then drink up!