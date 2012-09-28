Favorite Pins of the Week: Tasty Kale Recipes

Superfoods really do seem to have super powers! Kale might not wear a cape or leap from tall buildings, but this mean green is great for your health.

Kale contains phytonutrients, which may help protect against some cancers, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Scientists theorize that phytonutrients may trigger the liver to produce enzymes that neutralize cancer-causing substances.

Kale is also loaded with vitamin K (for strong bones), vitamin A (for great eye health), and vitamin C (for radiant skin).

However, this is a seriously underused leafy green, which works in a ton of different dishes—pastas, salads, casseroles. It adds an instant boost of flavor to a frittata or brings a slight bitterness to a side dish of greens and garlic. Our favorite way to enjoy kale is tossed with cubed apple, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and carrots, along with olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice.

Kale chips

Hands down the healthiest alternative to greasy potato chips. You’ll still get your salty fix, but without all the fat and calories.



Tropical Kale-Stuffed Avocados

Get double superfood-power with both kale and avocado in one light, fresh, and tasty small plate.



Kale and Feta Breakfast Casserole

The tang of the kale mixed with the saltiness of the feta blends harmoniously in one baking pan for this savory morning meal.



Blood Orange and Kale Salad

Can’t find blood oranges? Try mandarin oranges, peaches, or nectarines instead.



Sweet Potato Cream Pasta with Crispy Kale

It just does not get better than this. Running to the store to get the fixings for this dish ASAP is the only option.



