Eating Smart for Your Whole Body
Total body makeover
Eating well just got easier: Simply match these good-for-you foods to your body parts.
Melon and citrus for breasts
Here's why:
We knew there was a reason that our breasts resemble melons! Oranges and melons are rich in immune-boosting vitamin C, and some studies indicate that a C-heavy diet (from food, not supplements) helps prevent breast cancer.
Rhubarb and bok choy for bones
Here's why:
Bok choy is an excellent source of calcium, a mineral that’s essential for keeping bones strong and dense. And rhubarb, another bony-looking veggie, is rich in vitamin K, which helps activate three proteins involved in bone health and increases bone-mineral density.
Olives for ovaries
Here's why:
An Italian study found that women whose diets included a lot of olive oil had a 30% lower risk of ovarian cancer. The reasons are unclear, but the healthy fats in the oil may help suppress genes predisposed to causing cancer.
Walnuts for the brain
Here's why:
Walnuts, with their funky lobe-like shape, are a great source of essential omega-3 fatty acids, which help brain cells communicate with each other and are essential to cognitive performance, memory, and nerve health.
Grapes for the heart
Here's why:
Red and purple grapes (along with other dark fruits and vegetables) contain flavonoids, which experts say protect against heart disease, as well as cancer and brain-aging. A recent study from the University of Michigan also found that the heart-shaped clusters of fruit may help control your blood pressure.
Sweet potatoes for the pancreas
Here's why:
Pancreas-shaped sweet potatoes release sugars gradually into the bloodstream. That means they don't stress the organ, which helps regulate blood-sugar levels.