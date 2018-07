Don't eat for two people during pregnancy: Nearly half of all pregnant women gain more weight than recommended. The updated guidelines from the Institute of Medicine advise putting on no more than 35 pounds if you’re normal-weight, 15 to 25 pounds if you’re overweight, and 11 to 20 pounds if you’re obese. Calorie needs don’t increase until the second trimester, and only by 340 calories per day. During the third trimester, you should bump up your daily calories to 450 more than your prepregnancy intake.

Cut the lattes: So many of the 30-something women who come to see me don’t realize the diet damage done by fancy coffee drinks. A grande Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte, to take one example, can pack 330 calories (10 more than a cheese Danish). Give yourself a caffeinated-drink budget of 250 calories per day, and cut yourself off six hours before bed.

Dine at home: Carving out kitchen time helps your waistline and your health. Take a shortcut: “Assemble” ingredients rather than making dishes totally from scratch. Stock your fridge and freezer with healthy items that require minimal time to go from package to plate. Try topping a handful of field greens with canned salmon and mixing with Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, Italian herb seasoning, chickpeas, and slivered almonds.