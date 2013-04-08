Eat, Drink, Dance

Dancing is so darn fun; it’s easy to neglect basic food and hydration. Health’s contributing nutritionist Cynthia Sass, RD, has great tips to keep you properly fueled and hydrated as you dance off those extra pounds.

Here are some smart Dance Yourself Slim hydration strategies.

Schedule workouts within two hours of breakfast, lunch or dinner – this will ensure you have plenty of fuel to bust a move. Don’t neglect hydration: Aim for 14 to 22 ounces of water two hours before you get active. Swig another 8 ounces immediate before hitting the floor.

Bored with straight-up water? Sass recommends sprucing it up with a splash of 100% non-acidic fruit juice (such as apple or white grape). Or for even a more au naturale approach, add a quarter cup of your favorite mashed fruit, like berries or mango.

Watch Cynthia Sass on Live Well Network’s Live Big With Ali Vincent airing on April 13th at 5:30|4:30c for more helpful tips!

