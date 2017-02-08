9 Surprising Health Benefits of Citrus Fruit

Women should aim to consume about 25 grams of fiber per day, and citrus can help you meet that goal. One orange serves up 2.3 grams of fiber, while a tangerine has 1.6 grams. What’s more, about two thirds of the fiber in citrus fruit is soluble fiber, which has been linked to lower cholesterol and helps regulate glucose levels, explains Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RD.

The remaining fiber in citrus is insoluble, which adds bulk to our digestive system and helps keep us regular, Bazilian adds. Fiber-packed foods like citrus also keep us feeling full and satisfied longer than less-fibrous foods, making them a great snack for weight loss.