TikTok's Charli D'Amelio has a New Dunkin' Drink—Here's How it Stands Up, Nutritionally

Social media star Charli D’Amelio, best known for her TikTok presence, has a new claim to fame as of today: Her own Dunkin' drink. The 16-year-old's favorite coffee order is now listed on the menu at the chain as “The Charli.”

“DREAMS DO COME TRUEEE!!,” D’Amelio wrote on Instagram in a post announcing the drink. “Can’t believe ‘The Charli’ is on the @dunkin menu—my fave—a medium cold brew with whole milk and caramel swirl. get it on the Dunkin’ app!!”

Dunkin' also released a press release on The Charli, which is described as “a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.”

“’The Charli’ is available at Dunkin’ restaurants and to Order Ahead on the Dunkin’ App, giving guests across the country the chance to enjoy by name the Dunkin drink featured in countless Charli videos since she stepped into the spotlight last year,” the press release said.

The 16-ounce version of the drink—a small—has 130 calories and 27 grams of sugar, per Dunkin’. The 24-ounce medium has 200 calories and 41 grams of sugar, and the 32-ounce large has 260 calories and 54 grams of sugar. For reference, the American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 25 grams of added sugar for women, and no more than 36 grams for men, each day.

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dunkin'

So, what does that mean if you’re dying to try The Charli? As with any food item, it’s mostly a matter of moderation. You should definitely consider The Charli a splurge item, Abby Langer, RD, a Toronto-based nutritionist, tells Health. “It’s like a dessert, really. There’s not a lot of nutrition in there,” Langer says, likening The Charli to a slice of cake. “Anytime you add syrup to a drink, if that syrup is not sugar free, it’s going to add sugar to the drink—typically around five grams per pump.”

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dunkin'

Keri Gans, a New York-based RDN, echoes this: “Not so sure I would recommend this as an everyday cup of coffee as it includes a large amount of added sugar,” Gans tells Health. However, if this happens to be your favorite coffee drink, Gans says there are a few ways to make it slightly healthier: “If someone wants it daily they should definitely consider asking for one pump of caramel swirl only or better yet skip the swirls altogether.”

The verdict: Go ahead and try The Charli if you're really feeling like it—but maybe don't make it your daily go-to caffeine boost.