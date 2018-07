Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly a fan of golden milk (aka turmeric lattes), as are some of my pro athlete clients. This beverage is typically prepared by combining fresh or ground turmeric with coconut oil, honey, cinnamon, black pepper, and freshly grated ginger in warm almond or coconut milk. There is scant research on the concoction, but studies show that turmeric itself has anti-inflammatory properties, and its active ingredient, curcumin, is a powerful antioxidant.

The verdict: Drink up. The easiest way to make golden milk is by putting ½ tablespoon of extra-virgin coconut oil, ½ tablespoon of honey, ½ teaspoon of ground turmeric, ½ teaspoon of grated ginger, ¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of ground black pepper, and 1 cup of unsweetened almond or coconut milk in a mason jar; close it, shake and enjoy over ice or warmed up. Stick with one mug daily to avoid overdoing it on the spice. When swallowed in excessive amounts, it may cause upset stomach. Skip it if you take blood-thinning meds, though; it can also inhibit blood clotting.