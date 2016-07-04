6 Cancer-Fighting Superfoods

These highly nutritious superfoods show promise when it comes to preventing cancer. They are chock-full of antioxidants and compounds that help to slow the growth of certain cancer-causing cells (at least in laboratory conditions) or may protect you in other ways. Luckily, adding these foods into your diet can't hurt and may help boost your overall health. Watch the video to find out more.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the transcript:

Broccoli: It contains sulforaphane, which boosts the body's protective enzymes and targets cancer stem cells.

Black raspberries: They contain anthocyanins that slow the growth of premalignant cells.

Tomatoes: The lycopene helps stop endometrial, lung, and stomach cancer cell growth.

Walnuts: Their phytosterols may slow breast cancer cell growth.

Garlic: It contains phytochemicals that halt the formation of nitrosamines, carcinogens in the stomach.

Beans: Eating legumes increases levels of the fatty acid butyrate, which may protect against cancer.