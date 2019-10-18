The Best Vegan Snacks You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Nutritionists

These healthy, portable snacks are great for vegans—and easy to buy on Amazon.
Animal products like milk powder or honey often hide in packaged snacks. So we polled nutritionists to ask them to share their favorite vegan-approved snack options that you can buy on Amazon. Here, their go-to portable vegan snacks to satisfy your crunchy, salty, and sweet cravings.
1
V8 100% Vegetable Juice
"The average person probably isn't eating enough veggies or staying hydrated throughout the day," says Keri Gans, RD. She recommends quenching your thirst and filling up on important antioxidants with a can of V8 juice. "It provides one serving of veggies for only 30 calories and counts toward your fluid intake," she notes.
2
Blue Diamond Almonds
Vegans in particular need to pay attention to their protein intake, and nuts are a great source. Gans loves that these contain 6 grams of the important nutrient and are packaged in perfectly portioned 100-calorie bags. "Pair with a piece of fruit such as an apple or pear and you have a filling, well-balanced snack you can eat anywhere," she says.
3
Amrita Protein Mini Bars
Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, is a big fan of these chocolate-y bites. In addition to being vegan, "they're free from allergens and ingredients commonly associated with intolerances, including gluten, soy, eggs, and nuts," she says. Also good: Each bar has 4 grams of protein and just 3 grams of sugar.
4
Wonderful Pistachios
Seriously, who doesn't love pistachios? These 100-calorie packets are portion-controlled and contain protein and heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. "What I especially love about pistachios is that when they come in the shell, they take longer to eat," adds Gans.
5
Eden Organic Pumpkin Seeds
New York City-based nutritionist Stephanie Middleberg, RD, often recommends these to clients as a good plant-based protein source. "Each 1-ounce pack has 10 grams of protein plus 50% of the recommended daily value for magnesium, which helps keep you regular, aids in bone absorption, and helps with muscle recovery," she says.
6
HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs
These flavor-packed chickpea puffs are the perfect solution to satisfy any crunchy snack cravings. The variety pack features flavors like Vegan White Cheddar, Bohemian Barbeque, and Sriracha Sunshine—they’ll all keep your tastebuds entertained while you support an organic brand.