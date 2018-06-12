The 14 Best Vegan Protein Powders

We love these plant-based powders for their clean ingredients and taste.
Protein powder is an easy, no-prep way to boost your protein content for the day. Choosing a vegan brand simply means that the protein is coming from plants (think nuts, seeds, grains, legumes) rather than animal products (like dairy, meat, and eggs).
Soy, hemp, pea, rice, and peanut are all examples of vegan protein powders. However, it’s important to keep in mind that soy is the only complete vegan protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, says Leslie Bonci, RD, a nutrition consultant for the Kansas City Chiefs. “The other plant-based proteins are missing at least one of the essential amino acids."
So if you're not using a soy product, look for a powder that combines protein sources, such as pea and rice. Or, you can combine the powder with another food, suggests Bonci. Mix hemp protein powder into oatmeal, for example, or put pea protein powder in a smoothie with nut butter.
It's also worth noting that not everyone loves the aftertaste of vegan protein powder. "But that can be improved by adding things like spices such as pumpkin pie spice, cocoa powder, some citrus such as grated orange peel, or extracts such as vanilla, almond, or lemon,” Bonci says.
Want some recs? Check out the brands below. These are our favorite powders based on their ingredients, consistency, protein content, and taste.
1
Tone It Up Plant-Based Protein Powder
Made for women by women, this plant-based protein option comes from the female duo Karena and Katrina of the Tone It Up brand, which you’re probably already familiar with. Each serving provides 15 grams of protein, and has no artificial flavoring or coloring. It’s also gluten-, dairy-, GMO-free. And it comes in yummy flavors like coconut, café latte, chocolate, and peanut butter. They also just recently launched an organic vanilla flavored powder, too.
2
Orgain Organic Protein Plant-Based Protein Powder
With 21 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and only 3 net carbs per serving, this tasty plant-based option is a winner. The protein comes from pea, brown rice, and chia, and each serving is only 150 calories, with no added sugars. The chocolate flavor goes well in post-workout smoothies.
3
Revere Post-Workout Recovery
Are you working on cardio or strength for the day? The answer will determine which of the two plant-based protein powders you should use from this company. The main difference is the protein-to-carb ratio—in the cardio blend it’s a 4:3 ratio of complex carbs to plant-based protein, while the strength blend has a ratio of 2:1. The protein is packed in individual servings for easy on-the-go mixing. And you have the option to subscribe and to receive a new shipment every one to nine months.
4
Garden Of Life Raw Organic Protein
The name says it all—raw, organic and plant-based! This protein powder checks all the boxes, and provides 22 grams of sugar-free pea and sprout protein with each serving. It also has essential vitamins A, D, E and K, as well as probiotics in every scoop. Choose to buy a tub or individual packets.
5
Your Super Skinny Protein Mix
Not only does a serving of this mix have both hemp and pea protein, it also contains moringa, spirulina, and alfalfa, so you get a serving of these green superfoods as well. A mere two tablespoons will provide you with 9 grams of protein, so you can have a little a couple times a day, or just up the serving size.
6
Nuzest Clean Lean Protein
Every protein from this company is vegan so take your pic of natural flavor, real coffee, smooth vanilla, rich chocolate, or wild strawberry. The products are made using pea protein and also don’t contain any gluten, dairy, soy, or GMOs. If you like the clean flavors, the company also makes functional flavors that include other ingredients such as MCT oil, matcha and turmeric for other functional benefits.
7
PureLean Ultra Protein
Pea and rice are mixed to form a complete protein in this tub—and two scoops will give you 25 grams. Each serving also has 5 grams of fiber to help keep you full, as well as magnesium to boost metabolism, chromium, and biotin to enhance glucose metabolism and green tea extract for thermogenesis.
8
Vega One All-In-One Plant-Based Protein Powder
What do you get when you combine pea and seed protein with super greens, omega-3s, eight vitamins and minerals, and probiotics? This plant-based protein shake powder! It has four grams of fiber, too, which will help keep you feeling full. Choose from chocolate, vanilla, coconut almond, berry, mocha, or plain unsweetened flavors.
9
Sakara Life Source Super Powder
A celebrity favorite, this plant-based company offers super powder, which not only contains 12 grams of protein per packet, it also has phytoceramides and collagen-boosting amino acids. Detoxifying greens such as spirulina, chlorella, wheatgrass, barley grass also help promote healthy skin.
10
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Organic Plant Based Vegan Protein Powder
If you’re an Optimum Nutrition fan, you’ll want to check out this just launched, first ever plant-based protein from the company. The vanilla flavored formula offers 24 grams of protein per serving, which is made from a blend of organic pea, organic rice, and organic sacha inchi (a type of seed) proteins. Each serving also contains the healthy, filling, and gluten-free grains amaranth, quinoa, buckwheat, millet, and chia.
11
Aloha Organic Protein Powder
USDA Organic seal approved, this plant-based protein comes in four different flavors—chocolate, vanilla, banana, and mixed berry. It’s gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free, and has no GMOs. When mixed with just water, the protein does leave a bit of a chalky taste in your mouth, but when blended into a smoothie or a pancake or waffle recipe, you can’t notice it. The brand also partners with two non-profits that help protect Hawaiian lands and resources.
12
Designer Protein Essential 10 100% Plant-Based Meal Replacement
This product gets its name because of the ingredients it contains: soy-free plant protein, prebiotic vegetable fiber, unsaturated vegetable-based fats, and vegetable-based carbs. Each serving contains 22 grams of non-GMO protein. Plus the vegetables and fruits in it provide antioxidant benefits to promote your immune health. It comes in chocolate and vanilla flavors.
13
BodyLogix Vegan Protein
A hundred and fifty calories per serving, 25 grams or protein, and 5 grams of fiber is what you’ll get in a serving from this four-pound tub. The protein comes from chia and quinoa, and the entire product is dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free. Add a scoop to water for a lean post-workout recovery drink, or throw some into your smoothie or favorite baking recipe.
14
Plnt Protein
This company’s mission is to keep all artificial additives and ingredients away—hence the lack of the letter “a” in their name. And it still tastes great, too. Each serving contains a complete amino acid profile with 18 grams of protein, and lacks GMOs, dairy, gluten, soy, and preservatives. They make a pea and hemp protein, too.