Let's be clear: protein shakes are not typically a necessity. "In general, people who eat a wide variety of foods are meeting their protein needs," Brooklyn-based registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Feller tells Health. "With protein, more does not always mean better." Different people have different protein needs, and this is something that should be worked out with a doctor. According to Feller, individuals who are particularly active and looking to gain muscle may benefit from a protein shake with 20-25 grams of protein, while those looking to supplement their diet with additional protein can potentially benefit from a shake with 12-20 grams of protein.