Best Keto-Friendly: Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Protein Powder

This keto-friendly blend comes highly recommended by Syn for its low-carb and high-protein formula, clocking in at 6 grams of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids)––essential acids that boost muscle growth––and "only 1 gram of carbohydrates per scoop," she says. Each serving has 28 grams of protein, derived from pea and hemp. It also has goji berries, which have been clinically shown to have anti-aging benefits (like suppressing wrinkles and lowering inflammation) and immunity-boosting capabilities, as well as essential amino acids, such as lysine and leucine, to aid muscle recovery. Plus, there are several different flavors: chocolate, vanilla, berry, and mocha, plus an unflavored version you can sneak into your favorite drinks.

To buy: Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Protein Powder, $36 (was $40); amazon.com