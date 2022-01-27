The 7 Best Organic Protein Powders, According to Nutritionists
Whether you're looking to build muscle or fuel your recovery process after a total body workout, people turn to protein powders for many reasons. Unfortunately, several of them are made with artificial ingredients, synthetic preservatives, and additives that may not be so good for your health. Luckily, there are also several organic protein powders available right where you already shop.
What makes a protein powder organic? According to Mia Syn, MS, RD, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, South Carolina, a product is considered "organic" when it contains a minimum of 95% organic ingredients, excluding salt and water. "Up to 5% of the ingredients may be nonorganic agricultural and/or nonagricultural products," Syn tells Health. On the other hand, "made with organic" means that the product contains at least 70% organically produced ingredients, again excluding salt and water.
RELATED: The 14 Best Vegan Protein Powders
San Diego-based dietician Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RD, says that organic protein powders contain ingredients that follow strict standards and approval processes across harvesting, processing, and packaging. This means "no synthetic pesticides, fungicides, or fertilizers have been used, no artificial coloring or added hormones, and no genetic engineering (organic is always non-GMO)," she specifies.
These are the 7 best organic protein powders, according to nutritionists:
- Best Overall: Ora Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder
- Best Budget: Purely Inspired Organic Protein Powder
- Best Flavor: Kos Organic Plant Protein Powder
- Best for Athletes: Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder
- Best for Digestion: Garden of Life Raw Organic Unflavored Protein Powder
- Best Gluten-Free: Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake
- Best Keto-Friendly: Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Protein Powder
How to pick a protein powder
The best organic protein powders are high in protein and free of synthetics, and their ingredients have been harvested in additive-free soil. To choose the best protein powder, Syn and Bazilian suggest examining your dietary and lifestyle needs. For example, if you're looking for a keto-friendly protein powder, opt for one with little to no sugar. If you're interested in benefits beyond protein, buy one that contains ingredients proven to help with specific health conditions, like vitamin C for inflammatory issues or turmeric to fight arthritis.
If you're allergic or have sensitivities to soy, gluten, egg, or dairy, Bazilian recommends looking at the ingredient list to ensure you're not buying a protein powder that can cause digestive issues. Last but certainly not least, choose a protein powder based on your desired flavor and taste—organic options out there include vanilla chai, chocolate peanut butter, and unflavored versions that can be added to smoothies.
Below, check out seven nutritionist-approved organic protein powders, which are all available on Amazon.
Related Items
Best Overall: Ora Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder
Syn calls the Ora organic protein powder the best overall because it's packed with pea protein, whole grains, and a blend of nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables like kale, açai, and artichoke. Each serving has 21 grams each of protein and amino enzymes, plus two servings of greens, and because it has digestive enzymes that help break down the plant protein, the formula shouldn't cause bloating. There are three flavors to choose from: vanilla, vanilla chai, chocolate.
To buy: Ora Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder, $38; amazon.com
Best Budget: Purely Inspired Organic Protein Powder
This organic protein powder delivers 20 grams of plant protein, 6 grams of fiber, and 17 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, all of which contain antioxidants that promote healthy skin and the immune system. Packed with 27 fruits and veggies in each serving, the formula is a great way to get more fiber and antioxidants into your diet. "At only $19.99 per 1.5-pound tub, this USDA-certified organic protein powder is a budget-friendly option," Syn says.
To buy: Purely Inspired Organic Protein Powder, $20; amazon.com
Best Flavor: Kos Organic Plant Protein Powder
Made with organic Peruvian cacao, Himalayan salt, and a dash of monk fruit, the Kos protein powder packs a flavorful punch. "Taste was a priority when developing this protein powder," says Syn. "It comes in an array of unique flavors, including chocolate, blueberry muffin, and salted caramel coffee. It is lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar rather than artificial sweeteners or flavors." Each serving has 20 grams of protein, so you won't skip out on the gains, and the blend of pea, flax, pumpkin, and chia seeds provides the fiber and calcium needed for healthy muscles and digestion.
To buy: Kos Organic Plant Protein Powder, $50 (was $60); amazon.com
Best for Athletes: Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder
Formulated with 30 grams of protein and 5 grams each of amino acids and glutamic acid per serving, this Garden of Life protein powder was specially formulated to "optimize performance and muscle recovery," says Syn. It's NSF-certified, which means that a third-party organization reviews the ingredients to comply with strict standards and procedures and "ensures there are no banned athletic substances for athletes." Plus, it's free of gluten, dairy, soy, and added sugars. Add a scoop of the chocolate or vanilla version to a post-workout smoothie.
To buy: Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder, $36 (was $55); amazon.com
Best for Digestion: Garden of Life Raw Organic Unflavored Protein Powder
If you're experiencing digestion issues, look no further than Garden of Life Raw Organic Unflavored Protein Powder, packed with prebiotics, probiotics, and a digestive enzyme blend. "Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support digestion and immunity, and prebiotics help selectively nourish and feed those good bacteria," says Syn. The blend also contains essential vitamins E, A, D, and K to support your immune system. You'll get 22 grams of protein with each scoop.
To buy: Garden of Life Raw Organic Unflavored Protein Powder, $29 (was $47); amazon.com
Best Gluten-Free: Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake
Got a gluten allergy? Opt for this plant-based protein that's "made with a base of organic pea protein and free of grains, including gluten-containing grains wheat, barley, and rye, making it gluten-free," Syn explains. Each serving contains 20 grams of protein and is packed with essential amino acids like leucine and isoleucine, which aid in muscle recovery. Beyond being gluten-free, it's non-GMO, vegan, dairy-free, and soy-free.
To buy: Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake, $50; ritual.com
Best Keto-Friendly: Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Protein Powder
This keto-friendly blend comes highly recommended by Syn for its low-carb and high-protein formula, clocking in at 6 grams of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids)––essential acids that boost muscle growth––and "only 1 gram of carbohydrates per scoop," she says. Each serving has 28 grams of protein, derived from pea and hemp. It also has goji berries, which have been clinically shown to have anti-aging benefits (like suppressing wrinkles and lowering inflammation) and immunity-boosting capabilities, as well as essential amino acids, such as lysine and leucine, to aid muscle recovery. Plus, there are several different flavors: chocolate, vanilla, berry, and mocha, plus an unflavored version you can sneak into your favorite drinks.
To buy: Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Protein Powder, $36 (was $40); amazon.com
Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.