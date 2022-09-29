Online nutrition certifications increase your eligibility for jobs like health coaching, nutrition coaching, or creating your own coaching business. Consider who you want to work with and your interests when choosing a certification. Programs may provide general training or more specific information on topics like plant-based nutrition or children's nutrition needs.

A good online nutrition certification program is one that was developed by health experts and backed by peer-reviewed, evidence-based scientific research. Be sure to check if other reputable organizations or boards recognize the program to assess the program's credibility in the nutrition industry. Possible red flags could be programs that aren't backed by research, created by experts, or come from credible organizations.

If you're looking to start or further a career in nutrition and wellness, then an online nutritionist course may be for you. While you can begin a career as a nutrition coach without a certification, getting one may help you move your career forward and ensure a thorough knowledge of how foods impact health . It also gives you credibility and authority with clients, helping them have confidence that you'll be able to help them.

01 of 10 Best Overall: Precision Nutrition Precision Nutrition Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $999 for the year or $199 per month for 12 months

$999 for the year or $199 per month for 12 months Certifications: Certified Nutrition Coach

Certified Nutrition Coach Prerequisites: No Why We Chose It The Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification provides a well-rounded curriculum, covering nutrition science, nutrition and health, and behavior change coaching. The program is open to anyone and geared towards fitness, wellness, health, and medical professionals who want to expand their nutrition knowledge. Pros & Cons Pros CEUs available within many organizations

Discounted price available signed up during presale

Textbooks, assessment forms, and online community included in tuition cost Cons Program only open for enrollment a few times per year

Higher price Overview Created in 2005, the Precision Nutrition Level 1 certification has since certified over 100,000 people. It was chosen for the best overall online nutritionist certification because of its detailed curriculum and high regard in the industry. The program is available to anyone interested in furthering their nutrition knowledge. You'll learn about nutrition science, how nutrition impacts health, and behavior-change coaching. Training for behavior-change teaches about the psychology of behaviors so you can take people from knowing what to do, to actually doing it. It's a self-paced curriculum and takes about four and a half months to complete if you spend three to five hours per week working through the materials. The curriculum is broken into three units: the Precision Nutrition Approach, the Science of Nutrition, and working through the Precision Nutrition Coaching Process. All classes are self-paced and completed online. It's estimated to take about four and a half months to complete the program - 20 chapters paced at three to 5 hours per week. The tuition is $999 when paid in full or $199 per month for 12 months, and with it comes three textbooks, one video lecture for each textbook chapter, over 40 assessment forms, a PN calculator, and access to Precision's online community.

02 of 10 Best for Holistic Nutrition: Health Coach Institute Health Coach Institute Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: one payment of $4,950 or seven monthly payments of $778

one payment of $4,950 or seven monthly payments of $778 Certifications: Master Certified Nutrition and Wellness Coach

Master Certified Nutrition and Wellness Coach Prerequisites: No Why We Chose It The Health Coach Institute's Nutrition and Wellness Coach Master Certification is approved by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP), so once you complete the program you're eligible to become a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner. Pros & Cons Pros Eligible to become a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner

Payment plan available

Includes training about growing a successful business Cons Expensive

Credentials may not be recognized by all organizations Overview The Health Coach Institute's certification was founded in 2015 by registered dietitian and celebrity nutritionist Keri Glassman. The program is available to anyone who wants to learn more about nutrition, holistic health, and growing a health coaching business. There are two levels within the program, and both are self-paced. Level one includes foundational information about nutrition science, cravings, emotional eating, gut health, hydration, weight, sleep, and more. Level two is made up of three units focused on health conditions, counseling, and business. In addition to learning about health and nutrition, the institute provides training on setting up a health coaching business, content creation, marketing, sales, social media, and more. It takes about six months to complete the certification course. You can receive continuing education credits with several organizations after completing the program, including the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American Association of Drugless Practitioners, National Academy of Sports Medicine, Athletics and Fitness Association of America, American Council of Exercise, and International Coaching Federation. It also provides eligibility to become a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner. The website claims you don't need to meet any qualifications or have any specific experience to complete this program, just a passion for health and wellness.

03 of 10 Best for Registered Dietitians: University of New England University of New England Online Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $770 per credit plus $150 per semester fees

$770 per credit plus $150 per semester fees Certifications: Master of Science in Applied Nutrition

Master of Science in Applied Nutrition Prerequisites: Yes Why We Chose It The University of New England Master of Science in Applied Nutrition has a pathway specifically designed for Registered Dietitians (RD) seeking a master's degree. Pros & Cons Pros Could complete a master's degree in as few as 16 months

Scholarships and funding options available

Regionally accredited institute Cons Expensive

Books and supplies not included

No business training offered Overview The University of New England was chosen as the best for Registered Dietitians because they have a pathway specifically designed for RDs. The university began offering online programs in 1998. The MS in Applied Nutrition first became available in 2016 and the RD pathway launched in 2020. The curriculum is broken down into core classes and elective courses. Core classes include topics like trends in nutrition, nutrition across the lifespan, research methods, nutrition and metabolism, nutrition education, and health promotion. The elective courses include topics like obesity and health promotion, disease prevention, sustainable nutrition, and others. Each class is completed online and structured into an eight-week semester. It takes a minimum of 16 months to complete the RD pathway and 20 months to complete the traditional pathway. The length of time depends on whether you're planning on following a full-time or part-time schedule. You'll need to take a minimum of 27 credits to complete the RD pathway and 36 credits to complete the traditional pathway. Beginning in 2024, a minimum of a master's degree will be required to be eligible for taking the RD registration exam. This program really only supports current RDs who want to add a master's degree to their education.

04 of 10 Best for Graduate Nutritionist Degree: Johnson & Wales Johnson and Whales University Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $2,526 per three-credit hour course

$2,526 per three-credit hour course Certifications: Master of Science in Nutrition

Master of Science in Nutrition Prerequisites: Yes Why We Chose It The Johnson & Wales Master of Science in Nutrition is a good fit for anyone looking for a degree in nutrition. It provides information on advanced nutrition topics and an understanding of the scientific literature on nutrition and health. Pros & Cons Pros Self-paced

Accredited program

Previous coursework could reduce the number of classes required Cons Program doesn't meet requirements for the RD credentialing process

Expensive

Specific courses available and start times vary with the academic calendar Overview Johnson & Wales University began in 1914 in Rhode Island. They offer online programs that were created by the university faculty. The master of Science in Nutrition was created with input from industry experts to bring real-world challenges and insight from possible employers into the curriculum. It is a self-paced online program. Courses include topics like advanced nutrition, developing scientific expertise in nutrition, disease prevention and health optimization, and assessing contemporary literature regarding nutrition and dietetics practices. Previous coursework completed at a college or university may qualify for reducing the credits needed to complete the degree. It takes about two years to complete the MS in nutrition at Johnson & Wales. Their program does not meet the requirements to be eligible for RD credentialing, so it's best for someone looking for a nutritionist degree.

05 of 10 Best for Undergraduate Nutritionist Degree: Arizona State University Arizona State University Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: Depends on program type and number of credits. Estimated cost between $561-$1,343 per credit hour

Depends on program type and number of credits. Estimated cost between $561-$1,343 per credit hour Certifications: Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) and Bachelor of Science (BS)

Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) and Bachelor of Science (BS) Prerequisites: Yes Why We Chose It Arizona State University (ASU) is ranked in the top 10 nationally for best online bachelor's programs by U.S. News & World Report. ASU has been accredited since 1931 and offers multiple undergraduate nutrition degrees. Pros & Cons Pros Multiple options for online nutrition degrees

Top 10 ranked online undergraduate school

Financial assistance available Cons Expensive

Not self-paced

Timing and exact classes available vary based on the academic calendar Overview Arizona State University has been offering online nutritionist degrees since 2000. There are multiple online bachelor's degree options available including; Food and Nutrition Entrepreneurship, Healthy Lifestyles and Fitness Science, and Healthy Lifestyles and Fitness Science. And you could go on to get your master's degree online with their Medical Nutrition or Nutritional Science degrees, which is beneficial for gaining a deeper understanding of how nutrition impacts disease and health research. The courses are completed online and structured into seven-and-a-half-week semesters. If you prefer in-person classes, they have programs that can be completed in person if you live near the university. The program length depends on how many classes you take a semester. For example, the Health Lifestyles and Fitness Science degree requires 40 classes. Depending on your financial situation and background, you could be eligible for financial aid, scholarships, or student loans.

06 of 10 Best for Nutrition Coaching: Emory Emory University Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $4,995

$4,995 Certifications: Online Health and Wellness Coaching Certificate

Online Health and Wellness Coaching Certificate Prerequisites: Yes Why We Chose It The Emory Online Health and Wellness Coaching Certification program ranks best for nutrition coaching because of the program's emphasis on behavior change and client coaching best practices. Pros & Cons Pros Graduates are eligible to be National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches

Taught by an instructor via Zoom

Emory staff, faculty, students, and alumni receive a 10% discount on tuition Cons Must buy books and any other supplemental material

Not self-paced

Must complete coaching sessions in addition to coursework before becoming certified Overview The Emory Online Health and Wellness Coaching Certificate Program is an approved program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching and graduates qualify to apply for the HWC certifying exam. Classes cover information about behavior change, coaching psychology, client-centered communication, ethics of coaching, and evidence-informed practices. It takes 20 weeks to complete the program, and start times are limited by semester schedules. Experienced coaches act as instructors for the program, and classes meet via Zoom. At the end of the program, you'll have the option to take an exam to become certified. Before you can take the exam, though, you must complete the course, 50 health & wellness coaching sessions, and have either an associate's degree or 4,000 hours of work experience in any field. Graduates of this program are eligible to become National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches (NBC-HWC), which may add extra credibility when looking for jobs or selling your coaching services

07 of 10 Best for Budget: International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) ISSA Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $39.28 per month for 12 months

$39.28 per month for 12 months Certifications: ISSA Nutritionist

ISSA Nutritionist Prerequisites: No Why We Chose It The ISSA Nutritionist certification is best for people on a budget because it's one of the most inexpensive programs on this list. Pros & Cons

Pros Lower cost than other similar programs



Good for personal trainers and fitness professionals



Includes foundational information on nutrition, behavior change, and business growth

Cons Final exam required



Minimal CEUs available



Information may be less extensive for nutrition information Overview The ISSA Nutritionist certification helps wellness and fitness professionals understand nutrition and health to better support their clients' goals. It's the best option on a budget because the total cost is lower than many similar programs and spread out in a monthly payment plan. The website says the program can be completed in 10 weeks by spending one hour a day doing classwork. The course covers topics like micro- and macronutrients, dietary guidelines, trending diets and myths, lifestyle changes, client assessments, supplementation, product claims, and business of nutrition coaching. The certification may be best suited for personal trainers and fitness professionals because the content is geared towards trainers. However, the information could still be useful for people without a fitness training background. In addition, the company offers other health, wellness, and fitness certifications if you want to expand your knowledge into other areas.

08 of 10 Best for Working with Children: American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA) AFPA Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $499

$499 Certifications: Certified Youth Nutrition Specialist

Certified Youth Nutrition Specialist Prerequisites: No Why We Chose It The AFPA Youth Nutrition Specialist certification specifically focuses on children's nutrition and health needs to establish healthy habits at a young age. Pros & Cons Pros Perfect for those who want to work with teenagers and children

Program approved by ADP and ANMAB

Lower cost than some programs Cons Must past certification exam

$75 retest fee

Specialized to children, so is not appropriate for everyone Overview AFPA began in 1994 and now offers a wide variety of certificates for nutrition, health coaching, personal training, fitness, and continuing education. Their foundational certificate, however, is the Nutrition & Wellness Consultant Certification, which covers basic nutrition science. The youth specialization is designed to help nutritionists support the needs of children and teenagers. The courses cover topics like children's energy requirements, optimal dietary habits, child growth and development, athletic performance, and vegetarian swaps. A specific scientific background isn't required for the youth specialization program. However, AFPA highly recommends having a valid nutrition certification prior to completing the program. It is a fully self-paced, online nutrition certification program that takes about 6 months to complete. The cost is $499 and includes e-books, PDFs, study guidelines, resources for clients, considerations for youth athletic performance, special considerations for vegetarian diets, and one attempt for the final exam. If you don't pass the final exam initially, it costs an additional $75 for each retake of the exam.

09 of 10 Best for Plant-Based: eCornell eCornell Sign Up Now Key Specs Cost: $1,260

$1,260 Certifications: Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate

Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate Prerequisites: No Why We Chose It The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate Program wins the pick for the best plant-based online nutritionist certification because it's based on T. Colin Campbell's decades of research and created with the assistance of over 25 health experts. Pros & Cons Pros Focused specifically on plant-based nutrition

CEUs available for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, and NSCA members

Lead by an instructor Cons Not self-paced and is only offered at specific times of the year

Expensive

Not appropriate for people who don't want to focus on plant-based nutrition Overview The eCornell T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies Plant-Based Nutrition Certificate Program was created based on Dr. T. Colin Campbell's decades of research. The program is for anyone who wants to learn about plant-based nutrition or health professionals looking to expand their knowledge in this area. The program includes three instructor-led courses that each last two weeks. The courses are titled Nutrition and Society, Nutrition and Chronic Disease, and Plant-Based in Practice. They cover topics like plant-based diets and chronic diseases, community health, and practicing a plant-based diet. The plant-based nutrition program takes six weeks to complete and is only available for purchase at specific times throughout the year. You're certified after completing the six weeks of courses. The total cost of the program is $1,260.