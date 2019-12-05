The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks That Will Make Dry January a Breeze

If you've decided to do Dry January this year—or just cut back on alcohol indefinitely—you might be feeling a little nervous, and understandably so. But luckily for anyone who's abstaining, there are now a number of tasty bottled non-alcoholic drinks out there to replace your usual beer, wine, or cocktail. We can thank the sober curious movement for these new options: Trend reports show that people of all ages (especially millennials) are drinking less to get a taste of what life is like off the sauce. You'll find some of these bottles in bars, but you can also stock them at home, and take them along to parties. (If you're into mixology, check out my favorite mocktail recipes, all packed with antioxidants!)

Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health's contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a private practice performance nutritionist who has consulted for five professional sports teams.