The Best Juicers of 2019, According to Nutritionists and Online Reviewers

Getty Images/Amazon.com

Whether you're on the hunt for a masticating juicer, a juicer for greens, or just one that's easy to clean when you're done, nutritionists share their top picks for the best juicers of 2019.

By Kathleen Felton
December 20, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've shopped for a juicer before, you know that the prices on these kitchen gadgets can vary widely, from affordable models under $50 to top-of-the-line juicers that can set you back many hundreds of dollars. Understanding the pros and cons of the different types of juicers can also be confusing. (Masticating vs. centrifugal—what's the difference? Which juicers work best with greens, and which with fruits? Are they all a huge pain to clean? How do I know if I should just get a regular blender?)

The main types of juicers you'll come across are centrifugal juicers, masticating juicers, triturating juicers, and citrus juicers. Choosing the right one for you will depend on a few factors, including how much money you're willing to spend, how much space you have on your countertop, and finally, how "hard-core" you are about juicing. You should think about how often you'll realistically use your juicer and how important it is for your juice to be high-quality. Time is another consideration: Are you going to be rushing to make juice before work? How much time will you have to chop up fruits and veggies?

We asked nutritionists to explain the main differences between the types of juicers, as well as their favorite models in each category. Whether you're a beginner looking for a basic centrifugal juicer or want to spend more on a triturating model that's juice bar-worthy, these are the best juicers on the market for 2019.

RELATED: The Best Blenders for Smoothies, According to Healthy Foodies

1
Best centrifugal juicer

Amazon.com

Centrifugal juicers are one of the most common types, and utilize a spinning blade to chop up fruits and vegetables much like a blender. Unlike a blender, though, the resulting juice is funneled into a different container from the pulp.

The pros? Centrifugal juicers tend to be more affordable than masticating juicers, can make juice quickly, and are usually very user-friendly. They're also ideal for juicing fruits and thicker veggies such as cucumbers. But while their juice is still incredibly healthy, albeit a little foamier, the high-speed blades of a centrifugal juicer generate heat, so some nutrients are oxidized during the process (more on this later).

"If you are just starting out with juicing, I recommend a centrifugal juicer like the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus," says Kimberly Snyder, RD, a celebrity nutritionist, founder of Solluna, and New York Times bestselling author. "I love that it has a wide chute so you can put entire fruits and veggies in without having to chop them up in smaller pieces." Also good? It has two different speeds so you can easily juice leafy greens and soft fruits, as well as harder fruits and veggies, she says, adding that it's not difficult to clean.

available at amazon.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Best masticating juicer

Amazon.com

Instead of the spinning blades of a centrifugal juicer, masticating juicers (also sometimes called cold pressed juicers) literally crush and grind fruits and veggies using gears to extract nutrients. "Masticating juicers mash the meats of the produce along with the juice in the same manner we use our teeth to chew, resulting in pulp-filled juices made from both fruits and vegetables," explains Aimee Aristotelous, RD, a nutritionist and author of The Whole Pregnancy.

Because the cold pressed method produces less heat, a big benefit of masticating juicers is that more nutrients are kept intact, resulting in a beverage that some experts believe to be healthier ("These juices are higher in fiber and essential micronutrients," Aristotelous says). This method has become increasingly trendy, and many juice chains and cleanses—such as Pressed Juicery, Juice Press, and Blueprint—cold press their products. Masticating juicers tend to be more expensive than centrifugal juicers, however, and the cold pressed method takes a little longer.

When it comes to masticating juicers, Aristotelous likes the Omega J8006, since "it can juice both fruits and vegetables and the cold pressed, pulp-filled juices are best for nutrition." Feeling a little splurgier? Snyder tells us that for serious juicers, she recommends the brand's Omega NC900HDC. "This will run you around $380, but it’s well worth it."

available at amazon.com $295
SHOP NOW

3
Best triturating juicer

Amazon.com

Then there are triturating juicers, also known as twin gear juicers. These are essentially a souped-up type of masticating juicer, but they have two augers that work to crush produce instead of one. They're effective, do a great job at juicing leafy greens and other veggies without oxidizing the nutrients, and are popular among "serious" juicers—but they're pricier, bigger, and can be harder to clean.

If you choose a triturating juicer, the Tribest GSE-5000 Greenstar Elite Cold Press is the best of the best. It boasts 110 RPM cold press juice extraction technology and stainless steel twin gears to minimize nutrient oxidation. And you'll get your money's worth, since you can also turn it into a food processor or add pasta nozzle attachments to make homemade noodles.

available at amazon.com $540
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Best citrus juicer

Amazon.com

Ever used a handheld citrus reamer? Then you already know how a citrus juicer works. The electric models simply use a larger, more efficient reamer to quickly extract juice from citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes.

The Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control Citrus Juicer is Amazon's bestselling citrus juicer for good reason. Reviewers rave about its pulp control setting, which lets you adjust for the exact amount of pulp you want (or don't want) in your juice, as well as the fact that it's easy to clean (all parts are dishwasher-safe). There's also a "Final Spin" feature, which helps extract every last bit of juice from your fruit so there's zero waste.

"I always thought that [electric juicers] were for lazy people who didn't want to juice their own lemons," writes one reviewer. "I was wrong. I bought this juicer after watching the Barefoot Contessa on the Food Network use it in almost every episode, and now I know why."

available at amazon.com $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Easiest to clean juicer

Amazon.com

OK, so it's not technically a juicer. But if you don't mind your juice on the thicker side, or you're usually whipping up fresh beverages for one, Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, recommends a NutriBullet. "The advantage of choosing a high-powered blender over a juicer is you don’t leave any nutrients behind, and there is no pulp to discard," she explains. "You can just add your veggies and add-ins like ginger root, blend away, and drink like a juice."

Another benefit of a blender? They're usually way easier to clean than juicers. With this model, you just pop the two separate parts into the dishwasher. (The motor detaches and doubles as a lid, so you can store leftovers in the fridge.) As a bonus, the NutriBullet is affordable, has a high-torque 600-watt motor, and a one-year warranty to boot.

On the downside, overall juice quality won't be as good: You'll get more pulp in your glass than with a centrifugal juicer, and the spinning blades do generate heat, unlike masticating juicers.

available at amazon.com $60
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More