The Best Juicers of 2019, According to Nutritionists and Online Reviewers

Whether you're on the hunt for a masticating juicer, a juicer for greens, or just one that's easy to clean when you're done, nutritionists share their top picks for the best juicers of 2019.

If you've shopped for a juicer before, you know that the prices on these kitchen gadgets can vary widely, from affordable models under $50 to top-of-the-line juicers that can set you back many hundreds of dollars. Understanding the pros and cons of the different types of juicers can also be confusing. (Masticating vs. centrifugal—what's the difference? Which juicers work best with greens, and which with fruits? Are they all a huge pain to clean? How do I know if I should just get a regular blender?)

The main types of juicers you'll come across are centrifugal juicers, masticating juicers, triturating juicers, and citrus juicers. Choosing the right one for you will depend on a few factors, including how much money you're willing to spend, how much space you have on your countertop, and finally, how "hard-core" you are about juicing. You should think about how often you'll realistically use your juicer and how important it is for your juice to be high-quality. Time is another consideration: Are you going to be rushing to make juice before work? How much time will you have to chop up fruits and veggies?

We asked nutritionists to explain the main differences between the types of juicers, as well as their favorite models in each category. Whether you're a beginner looking for a basic centrifugal juicer or want to spend more on a triturating model that's juice bar-worthy, these are the best juicers on the market for 2019.

