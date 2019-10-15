11 Healthy Snacks Nutritionists Buy on Amazon

From crunchy chickpeas to vegan jerky (yes, it's a thing!), these nutritionist-approved noshes will keep you satisfied in between meals.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're pretty much always in search of the best healthy snacks to reach for when hunger strikes in between lunch and dinner. While tried-and-true favorites like bananas with peanut butter or carrots and hummus are obvious winners, sometimes we feel like mixing things up.

To figure out the best good-for-you bites that are easy to buy and even easier to eat, we asked nutritionists to tell us about the packaged snacks they purchase online so they're fully prepared when hunger strikes. Read on for 11 tasty snacks RDs love to munch on—all readily available on Amazon. Just 'Add to Cart,' then enjoy!

