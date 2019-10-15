11 Healthy Snacks Nutritionists Buy on Amazon

From crunchy chickpeas to vegan jerky (yes, it's a thing!), these nutritionist-approved noshes will keep you satisfied in between meals.
We're pretty much always in search of the best healthy snacks to reach for when hunger strikes in between lunch and dinner. While tried-and-true favorites like bananas with peanut butter or carrots and hummus are obvious winners, sometimes we feel like mixing things up.
To figure out the best good-for-you bites that are easy to buy and even easier to eat, we asked nutritionists to tell us about the packaged snacks they purchase online so they're fully prepared when hunger strikes. Read on for 11 tasty snacks RDs love to munch on—all readily available on Amazon. Just 'Add to Cart,' then enjoy!
1
Saffron Road Crispy Chickpeas
"I love these Crispy Chickpeas from Saffron Road. They contain protein and fiber to keep me feeling full and have great texture!"
—Megan Roosevelt, RDN, nutritionist and founder of HealthyGroceryGirl.com
2
Raw Crunch Bars
"Easy, portable, and delicious, these snack bars provide protein and fiber, the perfect combination of macronutrients for weight loss. Plus, Raw Crunch Bars are loaded with seeds and nuts, which have the added bonus of healthy fats to help hold you over until your next meal."
—Brooke Alpert, RD, nutritionist and author of The Sugar Detox
3
Pistachios
"While I really enjoy a handful of plain nuts (they have fiber, protein, and healthy fats—the perfect trifecta for satiety!), I also love snacking on pistachios. The ones that come in the shell take longer to open up and therefore slow down how many you eat (actually proven by science!)."
—Sharon Palmer, RDN, author of Plant-Powered for Life
4
I Heart Keenwah Cashew Cranberry Quinoa Clusters
"These are great for when you want something crunchy-munchy like a cracker or chip, but don’t want to settle for empty calories or greasy fingers. They also have a recognizable, real-food ingredient list that features whole grains, two grams of fiber and four grams of protein per serving—keys in the snack-satiety equation!”
—Wendy Bazilian, DrPH, RD, author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean
5
Wild Zora Meat & Veggie Bars
"These are a fun take on your traditional jerky. I love them for their protein content (around six grams per package), plus the high-quality protein used and the addition of veggies. Protein is a super important component to keeping your blood sugar levels stable and filling you up for longer, which can aid in weight loss. Also great: they’re convenient and easy to grab on the go!"
—Alpert
6
Amrita High Protein Mini Bars
"Made with simple, clean, superfood ingredients, these plant-based bars are free of gluten, dairy, and soy, non-GMO, and also made with seeds rather than nuts, so they’re ideal for people with food sensitivities or allergies. The minis pack four grams of protein while the regular-sized bars offer 15 grams each. And they’re soft and delicious. I take them along when I travel and keep one stashed in my bag if I need an on the go snack."
—Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor
7
Nourish Crunchy Coconut Vanilla Granola Bites
“For something a little sweet but not too sweet, I opt for Nourish Snacks, created by an RD. The coconut vanilla granola bites are one of my favorites because they’re whole grain and significantly lower in sugar than many granolas or energy bite snacks."
—Marisa Moore, RDN, Atlanta-based nutritionist
8
Now Real Food Crunchy Almond Clusters
"Tasty, sweet, and crunchy with a low added sugar content, these clusters are a good source of satiating fiber (three grams per serving) and energy-lasting protein (five grams per serving). Also great: the price point is better than many health-inspired, real food snack foods, especially those made with nuts."
—Bazilian
9
Primal Strips Vegan Jerky
"This is my on-the-go travel snack for when it may be hard to find a healthy option. I love that they’re plant-based, low in calories, and packed with protein, not to mention shelf-stable and easily portable. I always have them in my purse or travel bag!"
—Palmer
10
You Love Veggies Spinach & Kale Veggie Leathers
"These ‘next gen’ leathers are made with real fruits and vegetables, so they pack a nutritional punch for a modest number of calories. This flavor, made from kale and spinach, also provides natural sugars from kiwi, banana, apple, and pineapple. With a whopping five grams of fiber and only 90 calories per serving, the chewy snack is a great way to get one-third of your daily vitamin A and nearly 10% of your daily potassium. Not to mention, they’re super easy to throw in your purse or stash in your desk drawer."
—Bazilian
11
Dr. McDougall's Right Foods Fruit, Flax and Nuts Oatmeal
"Sometimes we forget that hot grains or cereals can be a great snack. And for someone who travels a lot, this can be a lifesaver (all you need to do is add hot water!). With eight grams of fiber and seven grams of protein per serving, this terrific vegan snack can double as a meal in a pinch. Talk about warming, comfort food that really sticks."
—Bazilian