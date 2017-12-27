8 Foods You Need in Your Kitchen For a Healthier 2018

A healthy kitchen starts with fresh produce–yes, even in winter. Fruits and vegetables deliver vitamins, minerals, and plant nutrients that protect against chronic conditions including obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and dementia. Keep a good variety on hand and aim to eat at least two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables every day.

I always like to stock my kitchen with potatoes, onions, garlic, lemons, and limes for cooking. In addition, buy fresh produce like apples and oranges that you can toss in your bag for on-the-go healthy snacks. Make sure you have leafy greens and non-starchy veggies on hand too to help you stick to a plant-based eating plan.

How to use them: Choose more recipes that call for veggies; add veggies to egg dishes, smoothies, and even muffins; eat fruits and veggies as snacks. Shredded veggies can even replace some of the meat in burgers.

