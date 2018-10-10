The 4 Coffee Brands a Nutritionist Always Buys Online

Not all coffee is created equal. Health's contributing nutrition editor weighs in about her top picks for coffee you can purchase online.

I adore coffee. I love its aroma, flavor, and the ritual of starting my day with a comforting cup of joe. And I’ve written a lot about coffee’s health benefits, including why it’s a smart addition to your pre-workout routine, how to make your morning coffee routine healthier, and even the magic of coffee naps.

When it comes to buying coffee, my criteria is pretty simple: choose organic, fair trade varieties as often as possible; and if you enjoy flavored coffee, go for brands that are made without artificial additives. I have a few favorite brands that can be purchased online. While there may not be major nutritional differences between them, some offer a unique bonus, either socially or environmentally. I think that’s key, because when the foods (or beverages) we choose can nourish us and positively impact the world at the same time, that’s win-win.

Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, is Health’s contributing nutrition editor, a New York Times best-selling author, and a consultant for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.