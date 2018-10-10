The 4 Coffee Brands a Nutritionist Always Buys Online

Not all coffee is created equal. Health's contributing nutrition editor weighs in about her top picks for coffee you can purchase online.

By Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
October 10, 2018

I adore coffee. I love its aroma, flavor, and the ritual of starting my day with a comforting cup of joe. And I’ve written a lot about coffee’s health benefits, including why it’s a smart addition to your pre-workout routine, how to make your morning coffee routine healthier, and even the magic of coffee naps.

When it comes to buying coffee, my criteria is pretty simple: choose organic, fair trade varieties as often as possible; and if you enjoy flavored coffee, go for brands that are made without artificial additives. I have a few favorite brands that can be purchased online. While there may not be major nutritional differences between them, some offer a unique bonus, either socially or environmentally. I think that’s key, because when the foods (or beverages) we choose can nourish us and positively impact the world at the same time, that’s win-win.

 

1
Archer Farms Naturally Flavored Vanilla Organic Light Roast Ground Coffee

The name says it all. This brand (Target’s own) is flavored with natural vanilla bean rather than the artificial additive used in many other brands. It’s also USDA-certified organic and free from the eight major allergens. If you’re into flavored coffee, they also make all-natural organic hazelnut version.

2
Newman's Own Organics Newman's Special Blend

This rich blend of medium roasted Central American and darker roasted Indonesian coffees is made with 100% organic Arabica coffee. It’s USDA-certified organic, and—as with all of Newman’s Own foods—100% of the profits go to charity. Causes Newman’s has supported include school nutrition education programs and community gardens, and support for veterans, animals, and children with life-limiting medical conditions. Plus, they're also sold as K-cup pods.

3
Grounds and Hounds Fair Trade, Organic Coffee

In addition to being fair trade and organic, this brand also helps dogs. Twenty percent of all profits go to animal rescue organizations across the country. Molly, the founder’s adopted rescue dalmatian, inspired him to create a coffee brand that saves dogs from being euthanized, and provides pet food to low income households, as well as toys and food for shelter pups. The three-blend starter kit available on Amazon includes a breakfast blend (Morning Walk), medium roast (Paper & Slippers), and dark roast (Alpha Blend).

4
Mount Hagen Organic Decaffeinated Instant Coffee

As much I love coffee, caffeine dislikes like me, so I gave up the high octane stuff a few years ago. I still start my day with coffee though. And I keep single-serve packets of Mount Hagen decaf, organic, fair trade freeze-dried crystals in my bag at all times. I don’t like the heavy chemical process many commercial coffee spots use to decaffeinate their beans; and some high end coffee spots don’t even offer decaf espresso. By keeping Mount Hagen on hand, I can simply order a hot water or steamed almond milk, sprinkle in my crystals and a bit of cinnamon, and I have a deliciously smooth organic coffee anytime. The brand's freeze drying process does not use any form of preservatives or additives, and the beans are decaffeinated using carbon dioxide and water, which preserves flavor and doesn’t impart chemicals. Jars of both regular and decaf Mount Hagen are available and Amazon and Thrive Market, and Amazon also sells the decaf single-serve “sticks” in boxes of 25.

