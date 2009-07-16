An Orgasm a Day, Top 10 Hazardous Driving Foods, and Why You Shouldn't Feel Bad About Ditching Vitamins

July 16, 2009

  • President Obama this week nominated an Alabama family physician as his new surgeon general. To learn more about his choice (like, for example, she's a "genius!"), we turned to Birmingham blogger Wade Kwon's collection of 10 Things You Didn't Know About Regina Benjamin, MD. [Wade on Birmingham]

  • You're never too old to listen to live music—but standing around at a concert for hours can remind us that we're not getting any younger. Kill some time at your next show—and get some movement back in your back and legs—with this summer concert stretching series. [FitSugar]

  • We try to take our multivitamin every day, we really do...but recent studies have made us wonder if they're really worth the cost and trouble. The verdict on these pills is still out, but for now we're glad to learn we're not the only ones who don't feel bad about not taking our vitamins. [How Stuff Works]

