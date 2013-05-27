An Easy, Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Recipe

If you're trying to avoid gluten, you might miss the occasional piece of pizza in your diet. Who can resist the cheese, sauce, toppings, and, of course, crispy crust?

Instead of missing out on a delicious slice of pie, here's an easy recipe for gluten-free pizza crust. It combines the flavors of garlic, oregano, and cheese in a thin, crispy crust.

Ingredients:

2 cups brown rice flour

4 large eggs

1 cup shredded cheese of your choice

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp sea salt

Sauce, cheese, and other toppings

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Roll batter into a large ball and then spread it evenly (to about 1/4-inch thickness) on a prepared baking sheet or pizza stone. Bake crust for 15 minutes and then remove from oven. Add sauce, cheese, and other toppings. Return pizza to oven and bake for another 10 minutes. If you prefer a more crispy crust, bake for an additional 5-10 minutes. Remove pizza from oven, slice into pieces, and serve warm.

Makes 8 slices

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

Read more: