6 Iced Tea Recipes for National Iced Tea Day

There’s no better way to quench your thirst on a hot day than by drinking a tall glass of iced tea. And, there's no better day to enjoy iced tea than today: National Iced Tea Day. Low in calories, but packed with flavor—and often fruit and herbs—iced tea is a warm-weather favorite.

Ashley Macha
June 10, 2013

Tea has natural antioxidants that may help protect against cancersquicken your metabolism, soothe digestive issues, and boost your immunity. (For a beauty treat, save leftover tea bags for a DIY facial treatment. Green tea in particular is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds and tannins that can help reduce puffiness.)

Celebrate this antioxidant-rich libation with one of these healthy iced tea recipes.


Peach and Mint Iced Tea

Ingredients: Boiling water, tea bags, ripe peaches, fresh mint, sugar (optional)

Calories: 30

Try this recipe: Peach and Mint Iced Tea


Blueberry Lemon Iced Tea

Ingredients: Frozen blueberries, lemon juice, water, tea bags, sugar

Calories: 145

Try this recipe: Blueberry Lemon Iced Tea


Iced Lavender Green Tea

Ingredients: Green-tea bags, fresh lavender blossoms, lavender sprigs

Calories: 2

Try this recipe: Iced Lavender Green Tea


Slightly Sweet Tea

Ingredients: Water, green-tea bags, honey, navel orange, lime

Calories: 68

Try this recipe: Slightly Sweet Tea


Frozen Iced Tea

Ingredients: Boiling water, sugar, tea bags, corn syrup, lemon juice, water, lemon slices, mint sprigs

Calories: 115

Try this recipe: Frozen Iced Tea


Pomegranate and Lime Iced Tea

Ingredients: Boiling water, tea bags, pomegranate juice, limes, sugar

Calories: 59

Try this recipe: Pomegranate and Lime Iced Tea

