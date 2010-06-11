5 Slim Ice Cream Sandwiches

As I was grocery shopping recently for a BBQ, I went by the freezer case to see what was new and healthy for dessert. The cases were full of brand-new ice cream sandwiches!

We’ve all experienced the fun of eating the ultimate summer sandwich—from its rectangular shape to the way the ice cream oozes out of its sides. I know I’ve enjoyed my fair share of them as a kid, but I haven’t had one in a long time.

These new versions looked like the iconic ice cream sandwiches from my childhood, but they had certainly grown up and slimmed down. So I thought I’d try a few and see which ones I liked best.



Getty Images

Traditionally, ice cream sandwiches weigh in at about two ounces and pack in around 170 calories, 6 grams fat, and up to 3.5 grams saturated fat. They also had 3 to 4 teaspoons of sugar. These adult versions have fewer calories (often because they are just smaller) and less sugar; some have added fiber; and all are made from low-fat ice cream or soy milk.

Klondike 100 Calorie and Skinny Cow shave calories by using low-fat ice cream in their products. Ounce-for-ounce, they truly aren’t much lower in calories, but they have less than a gram of saturated fat. Of the healthier options, all deliver a dose of fun, without blowing a healthy diet. View five slim ice cream sandwiches.

For comparison, here is the nutritional information for two regular sandwiches:

