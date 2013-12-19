5 Myths and Facts About Holiday Weight Gain

With a few weeks until New Yearâs Day, itâs still prime indulging season, the time of year when you may feel tempted to give into lots of treats, and worry about the consequences in January. But are some of the things you believe about holiday weight gain actually old wives tales? Here are five falsehoods and truths about how the holidays really affect your weight.

MYTH: Most people gain a full size

A study out this year from Texas Tech UniversityÂ followed 48 men and 100 women between the ages of 18 and 65 for the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. At the beginning and end of the study, researchers measured the subjectsâ weights and body fat percentages. On average, the volunteers gained one and a half pounds (men about two pounds each, and about a pound for the women), far less than the 7 to 10 pounds often cited this time of year.

Health.com: 15 Ways to Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

FACT: Bloating isnât the same as fat weight

One of the reasons you may feel like you've packed on more weight than you have is because many holiday foods trigger bloating and water retention. For example, any time you eat more carbs than usual, you store the leftovers as glycogen, the âpiggy bankâ reserve of carbohydrate that gets socked away in your muscle tissue. Holding onto more glycogen than you usually do can cause you to feel sluggish, and make your jeans tighter, but as soon as you go back to your usual eating pattern, you'll shed the surplus. Also, high sodium foods, like breads and baked goods, which donât seem âsaltyâ but are sodium-rich, will cause your body to hang onto excess fluid. While neither of these body shifts are fat weight, they can create a bloated look, and make you feel heavy.

Health.com Yoga Poses for Digestion

MYTH: Exercise staves off holiday pounds

In the Texas Tech study, half of the subjects were inactive and the other half worked out roughly five hours a week, yet both groups gained the same amount of weight. This isnât the first study to show that avid exercise may not lead to weight control (check out my previous post Why Can't I Lose Weight With Exercise), but Iâm not suggesting that you should ditch your workouts. There are numerous benefits to working out that have nothing to do with weight, including lowering stress and improving sleep, so keep on keeping on, just donât count on it as a way to cancel out your indulgences.

Health.com: Best and Worst Ways to Cope with Stress

MYTH: Iâll lose it in January

Gaining just a pound or two of fat may seem miniscule, but to put just one pound in perspective, think about tacking 16 ounces of shortening or four sticks of butter onto your frame. Plus, other studies show that most of us never lose that holiday padding, possibly because after abandoning New Yearâs resolutions, many people gain back all (or more) of the weight they lose. This âweight creepâ is what leads to most Americans packing on about 10-20 pounds per decade.

Health.com: 13 Weight Loss Resolutions You Shouldn't Make



FACT: Itâs not too late to ward off some holiday poundage

If that last myth left you feeling discouraged, donât give up! Iâve seen countless success stories that fly in the face of average statistics. To defy the odds starting today, commit to just two simple goals between now and January 1st â âbudgetâ your carbs, and drink more water. This time of year, carbs are easy to overdo, and while I donât advocate cutting them out altogether, I do think itâs smart to corral them. For example, if you packed a slice of momâs banana nut bread in your lunch, opt for a salad topped with lean protein instead of a carb-heavy sandwich or wrap, and if youâre having potatoes with dinner, ditch the other can-live-without starches, things you wonât feel deprived forgoing. Strategy number two, reaching for more water, is not only important for staying hydrated (especially if youâll be imbibing in some cocktails); itâs also a smart weight control strategy. One study found that adults who downed two cups of water before meals shed 40% more weight over a 12 week period, and another found that drinking water before meals naturally led to eating less. And drinking H2O will help you steer clear of both the sugary and artificially sweetened drinks, which may both interfere with controlling your weight. (For more on this, check out my previous post on the 15 top diet and nutrition stories of 2013.)

Whatâs your take on this topic? Do you struggle with weight gain this time of year? Please tweet your thoughts toÂ @CynthiaSassÂ andÂ @goodhealth

Cynthia SassÂ is a registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Rangers NHL team and the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Her latest New York Times best seller isÂ S.A.S.S! Yourself Slim: Conquer Cravings, Drop Pounds and Lose Inches. Connect with Cynthia onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.