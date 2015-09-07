5 Delicious On-the-Go Snack Ideas

To keep you feeling full and satisfied, a snack should provide a balance of good carbs and either protein, fat, or both. In other words, eating just a few carrots won't sufficeâand neither will many granola bars. Read (and pin!) our list of perfect anytime snacks.

1 cup of fresh red grapes + Â½ Cup roasted almonds

Antioxidants galore, thanks to the fruit, plus hunger-busting nuts. Get them in the shellâit'll slow down your eating.

Epic turkey almond cranberry bar

Like turkey jerky but combined with almonds and cranberries, it has 14 grams of lean protein. ($29 for a pack of 12, amazon.com)

Half a red bell pepper, sliced into strips + 1 Wholly guacamole classic mini + 1 Hard-boiled organic egg

Portable protein, vitamin C-rich peppers and satiety-boosting avocado. (Wholly

1 Pouch lemon & rosemary Oloves + Tribe hummus single-serve snacker

A Mediterranean-style helping of good fat, along with fiber and protein to fill you up. ($50 for a pack of 30 Oloves, amazon.com)

Amrita pineapple chia bar

Made with clean ingredients, it combines plant-based protein with fruit and seeds for a balance of carbs, protein and fat, which help curb appetite. ($33 for a pack of 12, amazon.com)

Cynthia SassÂ is a nutritionist and registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Yankees, previously consulted for three other professional sports teams, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Cynthia is a three-time New York Times best-selling author, and her brand new book is Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast. Connect with her onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.