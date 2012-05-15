4 Things Apples Can Do for You

You’ll be amazed at all their unexpected benefits.
Advertisement
2 of 5Getty Images
Radiance booster
Treat your skin to a refreshing at-home green-apple mask. The fruit helps replenish moisture, and its acids smooth fine lines, explains Karen Behnke, founding partner of Juice Beauty in San Rafael, California.
Her recipe: In a blender, puree 1 chopped green apple (skin included) with 1/2 cup sliced green grapes; add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 cup aloe vera, and continue blending until you have a thick paste. Apply to face, neck, and décolletage; wait 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water.
Note: Before you apply, test on a small area of your face or neck to ensure that none of the ingredients react adversely with your skin.
3 of 5Istockphoto
Breathing aid
Think twice about peeling your next apple—the skin is jam-packed with an antioxidant called quercetin, which may protect your lungs from pollutants.
A study from St. George’s Hospital Medical School in London found that people who eat five or more apples a week have better lung function than those who don’t. So slip one into your lunch bag today.
Advertisement
4 of 5Istockphoto
Scalp rejuvenator
Say good-bye to pesky flakes with apple cider vinegar, which is believed to nix the bacteria that may contribute to dandruff, says Cal Orey, author of The Healing Powers of Vinegar.
Try this remedy: Massage a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar directly into washed scalp; leave on for 1 minute, then rinse.
Advertisement
5 of 5Istockphoto
Waistline shrinker
Substitute unsweetened applesauce for half the butter or oil in cake recipes, and you’ll get a naturally sweeter, moister dessert with much less fat, says Samantha Heller, RD, author of Get Smart: Samantha Heller’s Nutrition Prescription for Boosting Brain Power and Optimizing Total Body Health. The sauce is fat- and cholesterol-free, and 1 cup has almost as much filling fiber as 1 cup of brown rice.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.