17 High-Protein Snacks You Can Eat On the Go

Protein:

6 grams per egg

Eggs used to be considered a nutritional no-no due to their high cholesterol content. Today, though, most nutritionists agree that they're a powerhouse breakfast or snack when enjoyed in moderation. In addition to protein, the humble egg gives you a hearty dose of vitamin D and vitamin B-12 for just 77 calories apiece. Best part: they're easy to take on the run—just remember to peel them before you go to make eating them on your commute a snap. Even better: some convenience and grocery stores sell hardboiled eggs in packages of two, so they're a snap to snatch up when traveling.

Watch the video:How to Peel a Hard-Boiled Egg With a Spoon